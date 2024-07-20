Could Portulaca Oleracea - Purslane (aka Pigweed & Hogweed) be the most nutritious and innocently unassuming vegetable ever known?

What grows in dry sandy dirt and in cracked pavement, and has nourished and sustained whole populations through famines and wars?

She’s in your garden beds too, nestled low and wide among the veggies; and in the cracks; but if you’re wise, you’ll give her some pots to grow in, or an entire bed of her own.

You’d never throw her out…

PURSLANE,

life-saving superfood or humble weed?

Purslane, aka Portulaca Oleracea, is a succulent whose leaves and stems are rich in antioxidants like vitamins C, E, A, glutathione , and betalain - which are proven to be anti-tumor, neuroregenerative, and even cholesterol-balancing.



Purslane also provides magnesium, manganese, iron, potassium, calcium, betacarotene, alphalinoleic acid , and melatonin.

Purslane loves hot sun and little water.

Purslane got mention in my recent article, “…So She Stole Away With the Weeds”, but that brief mention was nowhere near enough!

Knowing only that Purslane is high in Omega-3’s (which feed the brain and nervous system); that it’s everywhere in abundance now in the summer heat; and that it’s an anti-cancer food; inspired me to dive in and learn more.

Christa Swartz, in this delightful 8 minute film, attests that Portulaca contains more Omega 3’s than any other plant; and is excellent as salad, stir-fry, puree, and in smoothies. She wisely points out a look-alike that often grows alongside Purslane called “Common Spurge” - which we should not eat. Please watch:

Christa says that when you break stalks and they exude white milky fluid, that’s generally a sign to stay away.

There are exceptions, like Dandelion and Wild Lettuce; and i’ll include more about that at the end of this post, in hopes that you’ll gain confidence to make foraging a more regular part of your life…

Here’s an example of Purslane and Spurge growing together in cracks at the edge of my driveway»>

This next 4 minute vid goes colorfully into using Purslane for food.

Flashing on present time, the opening gave me chills: “When Germany invaded Greece in World War 2, food was rationed…and families survived by eating Purslane” :

One caution is given in this film as well: Purslane is high in oxalates. While eating yogurt with Purslane helps reduce the oxalate load, blanching Purslane destroys the oxalates, so this may be the best approach for the oxalate sensitive. As with anything new, try a little Purslane at a time to discern the results.

1 minute video - PURSLANE FLOWERS - WOW!

HAPPY FORAGING MY FRIENDS!!!



BONUS: Identifying Dandelion leaves and Lactuca (wild lettuce), with the Feral Forager - 5 more minutes of medicinal fun…

The white milky sap from Dandelion and Lactuca stems are medicinal. While Dandelion leaves, roots and flowers serve as both food and medicine; Lactuca (or wild lettuce) is medicine only. We don’t eat this kind of lettuce - it’s a nervine sedative.

In this Lactuca video, you will see clearly how to identify both Lactuca and Dandelion leaves for harvest.

You can eat the Dandelion steamed, sauteed, or in salad - and make tincture; Lactuca , however, is not eaten - but made into a sleep tincture instead.

Herbal medicine includes sustainable harvesting, which can feel scary for beginners. But it’s no different than picking tomaotes or cutting roses in your garden.

Harvesting our food and medicine is safe and foolproof when someone takes the time to teach us these details. In the absence of real people taking us by the hand, we are lucky to have the option of lovingly curated video learning.

START RIGHT WHERE YOU ARE.

Step outside, and look around.



Deep pranams to our esteemed plant teachers. May the seeds of their knowledge spread, take root, and flourish within us all.