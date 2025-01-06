If you talked to me lately, i may have seemed less than effulgent and perhaps even grumpy, because i’ve been deaf and in pain with a heavy pounding head.

There are several unfolding repercussions to having your ear blown out, and i’ve been going through them as patiently as i can.

In a recent article, i informed you:

My left ear drum was blown out twice before by frequencies - 2017* and 2020.

Now i’m half deaf again.

i was awakened a few nights in early December by a loud shrill whistle being blown directly into my left ear, a piercing screech that got louder and louder and seemed to never stop. It seized and rattled my jaw bones too, the longer it went on.

I AM SLOWLY REALIZING THIS WAS A TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCE FOR ME; AND IT QUALIFIES AS A CLOSED-HEAD BRAIN INJURY TOO.

i learned about closed-head injuries through training and clinical coursework with with both Dr Chikly and Upledger Institute over 20 years time. Both institutes specialize in craniosacral/osteopathic treatment, and both ran therapy intensives for disabled war vets. These were week-long hands-on therapy intensives for groups of men with severe brain trauma from suffering explosive blasts.

CLOSED-HEAD INJURIES are the most insidious kind of TRAUMATIC HEAD INJURIES, because they are invisible.

As a result, they are not properly diagnosed or treated, and the damage festers over time.

If someone’s skull is cracked in a collision, we know there’s brain damage, and the doctors have something to fix - at least on the outside.

HOWEVER, if someone is exposed to loud blasts, like bombs and grenades, or piercingly loud sounds at close range, or high radiation fields, the extreme nerve damage escapes notice, and neurodegenerative changes begin.

But western medicine only treats what it can see - so these people end up permanently disabled because their real problem is never addressed.

Through the clinical intensives offered by Dr Chikly and Dr Upledger, the military vets regained their lives. Even though the damage had been allowed to advance so much that these guys were unable to care independently for themselves, the manual brain therapies they received from groups of trained therapists like myself reintegrated their brain function and in many cases even got them out of wheelchairs and back to family life. They also bonded with eachother in support and celebration, ending their isolation and relearning social engagement skills.

The miracle of manual therapy brings me hope as i withdraw to balance the quiet with the noise - because my poor ear throbs and burns and aches a lot, and the right ear is working way too hard to compensate and hear.

It is disorienting to be so asymmetrical; i still feel those whistle blasts radiating into my ear canal, jaw joint, facial bones, and down my neck, and the rumbling roaring manmade world rattles all my bones. i feel spatially disoriented as well, for the brain’s balance center is in our ears.

It takes time to adjust to big sudden change. Losing a vital sense in a single instant is a rather big thing.

Today’s ruminations introduce some simple points about brain injuries, most of which western medicine has no idea how to treat. Closed head injuries are the most insidious kind because on the outside there’s nothing to see.

Improper diagnosis and lack of real treatment for brain injuries leads directly to unnecessary disability and any and every degenerative condition and disease.

Concussions are closed-head brain injuries too, but nobody talks about that.

So let’s do this again soon…because you need to know the truth…in order to heal…

*the first rupture was in 2017, not 2018 as i misstated in my recent article.

Here’s the 2017 story, edited and republished last year:

Look for me at quietmind.com. Let’s get you on the path to actual healing with the tools and information your doctors may not know, and sure won’t tell.

