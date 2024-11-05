In a world where the standard is and always has been to lie, cheat, ravage, and steal, we good people are rightfully confused.

It seems that just to survive the now, we must reach as deep into the rabbit hole and as far out of the box as we can with questions, our own research, and conclusions.

To even see a tomorrow, this must become our work.

i don’t claim to be a chemistry and chemicals expert.

With a lifelong career in holistic regeneration, why would i need to be?

But in a world where chronic illness and sudden death have been normalized, and children suffer heart attacks and strokes every day, the stakes are especially high; so i research diligently to discern the truth.

i ask why - i look for the root causes, and start there.

It’s intriguing to question my own (prior) beliefs, with this notion that many health supplements actually contain chemical waste. This deserves a look.

When Green Smoothie Girl post appeared, it was my cue. Later on we’ll draw from Agent 131711’s massive stack for more evidence.

Today’s the day for another look into this growingly controversial subject - is the supplement market owned and controlled by the pharmaceutical overlords? What might show up in human health to suggest this?

In her newsletter, Robyn Openshaw/aka: Green Smoothie Girl, first off admits she took and promoted hundreds of supplements in her “past life”. Then she had her blood cleaned and did the math. Because she too looks for root cause.

Robyn posits "what am I doing with a QUART of jet-fuel-like petroleum-looking product in my blood? I have three toxic exposures that I can think of, that could explain it.

Let’s talk about my #1 theory: the MASSIVE NUMBER OF SUPPLEMENTS I used to take.”

Later on, she says “We go to the "alternative" docs and we take THEIR pills. And we assume they're "natural.” Sadly, nothing could be further from the truth.

We even give our practitioner a pass when we take $1,500 of supplements they sell, and notice absolutely no evidence of being healthier -

…I’m still looking for a company that sells “B vitamins” or “vitamin D” or “vitamin C” and more–who DON’T get their raw materials in 40-gallon drums from Chinese and Indian chemical plants.”

Robyn Openshaw’s Newsletter for Health Warriors:

A few months back, i took my first dive into challenging the supplement narrative:

Then there’s Agent 131711, whose writing is as dense as it gets.

This one openss with a short video; and here’s some of what we learn:

“Why actually follow the tenets of holistic health when you can take a tiny little pill and reap ALLLLL the benefits without putting in any of the efforts…???…YESSSS!”

“The supplement companies have carte blanche to do whatever they want.”

“Half the bottled contained ingredients that are banned by the FDA, mostly designer stimulants…More of them contain drugs that are banned by the FDA than contain what is advertised…89% had inaccurate labels…”

It’s almost impossible to pick just one of Agent’s articles; however, this one links to others so it’s a nice wide choice. »>

you came up for air? that usually doesn’t happen with Agent. well, here’s more:

For the record, i too used to take handfuls of supplements, all the time; my shelf was full. That was insensitive; i was not in any way conscious of the effects. Somehow, at some point, i scaled down to none, not wanting to start again. To date, my body approves very few supplements, ultimately. For me, plant medicine is a lifestyle, and i make almost everything myself. So it’s all part of my diet and spiritual practice - not expensive pills and promises. (just fodder for thought)

Thank you for leaping into my open can-o-worms today. It’s been fun!

Leave comments - i so want to see what you’ve found for yourself.