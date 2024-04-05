Today, Rumble introduced me to Dr Diane Kazer.

Her interview on Infowars was one of the best talks i’ve ever heard.

Diane covers so much ground here, linking an unimaginable breadth of health challenges into a decades-long military and pharmaceutical collusion to destroy environmental and human health.

Listen to Dr Diane’s power-packed interview here:

https://rumble.com/v4mcswl-holistic-healing-and-the-secret-dangers-of-cosmetic-products.html

She boldly names the root causes of disease, and advocates strongly for self-responsibility in healthcare. As i was listening, i made some notes on this formidable woman and the fruits of her long struggle to regain vibrant health:

Dr Diane Kazer -

*Holistic Natural Medicine, Toxicology Specialist

*Former Beauty Queen and Bodybuilder

*Author of Killer Breasts , on what she learned the hard way about implants

*Featured in David Ickes’ documentary “Dying to be Beautiful”

Diane’s journey as a master of detoxification and regeneration was a harrowing haul through unexplainable chronic illness for years, despite being a high functioning health expert and athlete.

Tooth implant surgery in 2022 finally pushed her over the edge, as she realized once and for all how implants and nanotechnology adversely alter our physiology and block our bioluminescence and vital force - and how prevalent, yet covert, these poisons are in allopathic medicine and now also throughout our natural world.

DENTAL ANESTHETICS AND BEYOND

i was not going to cover the subject of toxic dental anesthetics, because there’s only so much focus i can give to the overarching satanic agenda unfolding moment by moment before our eyes, with its murderous bioweapons orgy set on destroying all life.

i am weary from 40 years laboring to help people get well, while they continue to take all their poison prescriptions and get constant x-rays and MRI’s - each test pounding their bodies with hundreds of times the radiation as their cell phones do, all at once.

i am tired of explaining how medical tyranny and corporate corruption have not only ruined nature, health, and natural immunity; but also staged the greatest genocidal coup the world has ever faced and at the same time, failed to see.

By now, we have all been made well aware of the microtechnology and self-assembling nanobots that are found in darkfield microscopy of human blood across the world now, whether or not the patients sampled have taken the shot. Dr Ana Mihalcea’s fearless research has united internal medical specialists across the world for this cause.

But it’s not even just dental anesthetics and the so-called vaxxine any more. It’s everything - all injectibles, even insulin - and increasingly every single substance and lifeform on Earth. Tainted.

With nanotechnology building swarms of nanobots inside us…

POLLUTED.

Polluted (accidentally?) with self-assembling nanotechnology - plasmas, petrochemicals, and heavy metals that literally create swarms of robots in our blood and brain as temperatures warm, and in the presence of 5g/millimeter waves.

Robots connected to the internet of everything are growing in our bodies, which tech frequencies beamed at us from satellites can thoroughly encode, program and control.

Because dental anesthetics are injected directly into the bone and roots, they are difficult to detox, and readily become hardware for the body network. Implants are drilled right through the roots of the teeth, blocking acupuncture meridians and nerve flow to the brain.

Only one dental anesthetic is free of nanotoxicity: Levobupivacane; and it’s hard to obtain.

When breast implants are removed, microchips are discovered, along with at least 30 toxic substances. The silicone leaks slowly over the years, hardening like a plastic, and obstructing lymph glands - which leads directly to immune system collapse.

“WE RISE UP, WE WAKE UP, AND WE SPEAK UP!”

-Diane Kazer

OUR INFINITE POTENTIAL

The human brain and nervous system form the most remarkable quantum computer ever designed, and by grace we each get one of our own. Encoded in our DNA is an infinite potential to evolve and self-heal; yet we must nurture this gift, or the brain will simply prune those synapses to edit it out.

Then we completely forget how to heal, which is exactly where we find ourselves as a global culture and people today.

Holistic medicine is my life’s work, and my all consuming passion since i was very young. It’s a lifelong story, but suffice it to say i could always see pain and neurodegeneration as dark shadows and fractured lines in peoples’ energy fields; and had a keen eye and intuitive sense for the structural misalignments that cause our patient symptoms to worsen or recur.



The pharmaceutical cabal, which most people are just starting to hear about, has hunted down holistic healers for centuries - terrorizing, censoring, and “regulating” us since the creation of the AMA in 1845. In reality, the medieval witch hunts never ended, and persecution still precedes burning at the stake.

Grieving the death of natural medicine to techno-tyranny, i wrote this a year ago:



What you may just now be seeing with our treasured freedom doctors who have been ruthlessly censored, deplatformed, de-licensed, incarcerated, and even killed is nothing new. Throughout all of human history, natural medicine relentlessly faced - and still faces - these very real threats.

To do this work at all, i must sweep all that under my rug, and keep love and patience forefront in my heart. But at the same time, it’s my responsibility to research and report all the unseen causes of chronic pain, immune failure, and degenerative disease. It’s a razor’s edge every day. The assaults on truth and medical freedom come harder and faster all the time - precisely because natural medicine actually fosters our sacred evolution, and the globalists can’t let that be.

Due to my awareness of the endless obstacles to health imposed by corporate tyranny, medical corruption, and fraud; and the ongoing censorship that prevents us from openly sharing our truth, i’ve had to manage righteous rage every day of my adult life.

And for the most part, i succeed at that - as i must - as WE must - if we are to bring light to our ailing world.

Thank you for reading today!

