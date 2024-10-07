Mother, i am here for you,
in full awareness that you cannot breathe
beneath the selfish stench of man.
Plastic is not a nutrient to you; and
Beer bottles, no holy messengers floating by
to set us free.
How did we ever come to this, where factories make deadly poisons
that people swallow, breathe and spread, while
thieves steal beauty in the night?
i sit to pray and try to sing, but
your choking breath beneath this
gory tangled mess strangles me too.
Neon wrappers crack and rattle against the
Parched packed mud of the ravine.
Cherry red and electric blue aluminum punctuates
your humble loam, glaringly indecorous and gauche.
Broken glass and rusted cans - blades and hatchets to
ambush the wee ones of this world, inside and out.
How did we ever come to this, where thieves steal beauty boldly
in the night?
Mother, i am here for you,
in full awareness that you cannot breathe, and that
your skin burns raw in this chemical stew…
the new normal for us too, it seems…
My fingers rake trash from the dead brush and
dried weeds; my arms stretch as far as they can
down into the deep ravine, pulling plastic bags and
weathered slurpy cups back
up over the rim.
Filling my bags, i silently wish for the saintliness
of one who never judges or recoils; and
to hold the One Great Love that spans all worlds.
As your skin clears, the glow
of the surrounding woods explodes; and
the purity of your complexion is again revealed.
Mother, i am here for you.
Breathe me now. Pour your essence
back into my bones, and seed
my life force with your timeless truth.
Perfect is the cycle
with you at the helm, and
with you at the wheel.
This is the relationship Life demands with us in order to be whole.
This is the Light that leads us at last
to the pathway home.
Nature's detritus supports the next cycle of growth; mankind's detritus does not.
Thank you. Beautifully portrayed dear sister, Yolanda, your wisdom is a blessing. We are all culpable in creating waste. My perspective is what we are now re-discovering through a change in our collective consciousness is how we can mitigate waste. We are rediscovering our connection to Mother Earth, and in so doing, WE each one of us thus makes that mitigating process unfold by starting with "the man in the mirror" It begins with me, and as in all things on this plane, a continual work in progress ----- the less I create waste the less there is to mitigate. A careful consideration of choices to be made of what I buy and consume.