Mother, i am here for you,

in full awareness that you cannot breathe

beneath the selfish stench of man.

Plastic is not a nutrient to you; and

Beer bottles, no holy messengers floating by

to set us free.

How did we ever come to this, where factories make deadly poisons

that people swallow, breathe and spread, while

thieves steal beauty in the night?

i sit to pray and try to sing, but

your choking breath beneath this

gory tangled mess strangles me too.

Neon wrappers crack and rattle against the

Parched packed mud of the ravine.

Cherry red and electric blue aluminum punctuates

your humble loam, glaringly indecorous and gauche.

Broken glass and rusted cans - blades and hatchets to

ambush the wee ones of this world, inside and out.

How did we ever come to this, where thieves steal beauty boldly

in the night?

Mother, i am here for you,

in full awareness that you cannot breathe, and that

your skin burns raw in this chemical stew…

the new normal for us too, it seems…

My fingers rake trash from the dead brush and

dried weeds; my arms stretch as far as they can

down into the deep ravine, pulling plastic bags and

weathered slurpy cups back

up over the rim.

Filling my bags, i silently wish for the saintliness

of one who never judges or recoils; and

to hold the One Great Love that spans all worlds.

As your skin clears, the glow

of the surrounding woods explodes; and

the purity of your complexion is again revealed.

Mother, i am here for you.

Breathe me now. Pour your essence

back into my bones, and seed

my life force with your timeless truth.

Perfect is the cycle

with you at the helm, and

with you at the wheel.

This is the relationship Life demands with us in order to be whole.

This is the Light that leads us at last

to the pathway home.

Thank you for reading!

i always mean to credit photos better, so today i will.

Thank you, unsplash.com

#1 plastic bottles, John Cameron

#2 cans, E Karchevsky

(3- my iphone; 4-no idea!)

#5 wooded path, J Plenio

#6 Walkway in Nepal, Oren Yomtov