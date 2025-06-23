OUR SHARED HUMAN TRAUMA

Chief Seattle spoke of a Great Wholeness which suspends us all within the web of life; a web now badly fractured and shredded by the weight of cruelty, slaughter, and greed.

“Every part of the earth is sacred to my people. Every shining pine needle, every sandy shore, every mist in the dark woods, every meadow, every humming insect. All are holy in the memory and experience of my people.

We know the sap which courses through the trees as we know the blood that courses through our veins. We are part of the earth and it is part of us. The perfumed flowers are our sisters. The bear, the deer, the great eagle, these are our brothers. The rocky crests, the dew in the meadow, the body heat of the pony, and man all belong to the same family.

The shining water that moves in the streams and rivers is not just water, but the blood of our ancestors. If we sell you our land, you must remember that it is sacred. Each glossy reflection in the clear waters of the lakes tells of events and memories in the life of my people. The water's murmur is the voice of my father's father…”

- Chief Seattle

( Photo by Jonathan Lim on Unsplash )



By now most of us deeply and viscerally comprehend that all cultures and species throughout time have been holocausted and disempowered.

We feel the stab of this brutal truth in our bones; and it colors our sense of dread and mistrust of the world.

TRAUMA IN THE THREE WORLDS

WHEN WE SHATTER THE MYCELIUM BELOW, PIERCE THE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER WITHIN, OR DESECRATE THE SKIES ABOVE, THE NERVOUS SYSTEM OF ALL THREE WORLDS IS DESTROYED.

CHEMICAL WARFARE AND TRAUMA ARE SUREFIRE WAYS OF FRACTURING CIRCUITS IN THE BRAIN AND NERVOUS SYSTEM.

The earlier it starts, the more deeply it marks us with the indelible wounds of self loathing, social withdrawal, depression, and chronic disease.

WAR ON NATURE, THE SOURCE OF LIFE

Beneath the battle cries of endless war lie the poisoning and patenting of Nature’s seeds to starve and imprison us all; and a robust covert slave trade in children - wee ones and babies sacrificed by the millions as fuel to unholy appetites with no end…whether you call it “medical research”, late term abortion (aka: organ harvesting for fetal stem cell lines in pharma drugs), human trafficking, or kidnapping for sex, sacrifice, and the raw red wine of their tiny hearts, it’s all the same.

The horror and scope of blatant evil can and does drive us stark-raving mad…and in the process, the central nervous system is shattered and dismembered.

If you’re not a canary and can still function in this environment, thank the god of your heart for giving you a thicker skull and thicker skin…

Empaths cannot escape.

But in truth, nobody can…

TRAUMA IS NEUROLOGICALLY DESTRUCTIVE.

THE INVISIBLE EXTRA LAYER CLOBBERING US ALL NOW IS RADIATION POISONING.

As a result, we all have broken brains. We can’t escape the horror, shock, and pain of the times. We can’t really numb it either. And we feel powerless to make it stop. The cognitive dissonance is overwhelming - and we’re being so ferociously irradiated non- stop that we all have broken brains.

There’s nothing like real-life stories to drive home the points.

RADIATION IS BRAIN TRAUMA

Although it’s everywhere, the highest radiation levels are consistently found in hospitals, police stations, and malls/big box stores…and now on highways!

MODERN MEDICINE

Medical science, in its current state, actively shatters the membranes of life. Our three precious “brains” - GUT, HEART, & HEAD - are being drugged and irradiated to death.

The blood-brain barrier is everywhere, from cell membranes to the lining of veins, arteries, and lymph vessels, to the sheaths around our organs.

Our bodies are being fried and melted into piles of toxifying goo.

Here’s a flagrant example of radiation poisoning from the late Arthur Firstenburg:

A correspondent in North Carolina sent this account …of a healthy newborn who was irradiated nearly to death by the hospital environment:

“I want to relate what happened to my Goddaughter’s baby brother at the Duke Medical Center. Baby Emiliano was born in excellent health, but when I returned 12 hours later, he had been moved to a different room and I became concerned because I myself developed dizziness, tremor, and headache within about 5 minutes of visiting his room.

"I knew to check my RF meter because these are microwave sickness symptoms which I get when the RF levels are high. The Cornet measurements hovered between 11 and 15 milliwatts per square meter! Personally I need the RF levels below about 0.006 milliwatts per square meter, so I can’t imagine what it was doing to an infant who was only 12 hours old. When I opened the curtains I noticed there was a round 5G pole outside on the street; also straight out of his hospital window you could see a rooftop cell array…on top of another hospital building across a small green quad…which meant that the roof panels lined up horizontally nearer to the level of the baby's window.

“By day 3, Emiliano had developed jaundice and soon was put in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which also had very high radiation levels. While on that unit…he developed a rash. I found it interesting because I developed a rash too. I developed a butterfly rash across my face and the baby had a full-body rash on one side of his body. I told the nurse that I had a 5G rash, just like the baby.

She had no clue what I was talking about. She explained that lots of babies get this rash, but they don’t know what causes it.

“After several more days in the Duke Main NICU his condition continued to worsen. I was forcing myself to visit him in the hospital, despite my being horribly sick there…My own rash would return along with the dizziness, tremor and headache every time I visited. These would go away within 12-24 hours of leaving the hospital and returning home.

The baby had to stay in the radiation, though.

“After many more days in the NICU, being irradiated 24/7, the baby developed a staph infection near his tiny fingernail. The infection began spreading down his finger and they were talking about amputating his finger. By then, I had (tried) for days to persuade his mother to have him transferred to Duke Regional, a smaller hospital in the northern part of Durham, and finally she asked to transfer him…I knew that Regional had much lower RF levels based on her prior visit there during early contractions…They transferred the baby by helicopter and the baby's health improved immediately. Within 48 hours of being transferred away from the high radiation at Duke Medical, the rash improved dramatically, the jaundice scores declined, and the staph infection began to improve.

“The radiation levels at Regional were about a thousand times lower than at Duke Main. Also at Duke Regional there were no visible 5G poles or roof arrays outside the baby's windows. The baby recovered fully.”

WAR IS BRAIN TRAUMA TOO!

Our ancestors’ histories and diverse traditions all share one common thread: the trauma of WAR. Whether that means outright rifle fire and airborne explosives; child and/or spouse abuse; or disabling accidents, trauma is a trigger to breakdown.

So before you run to yet another specialist, get more high-radiation tests and scans, and get scared into more pharmaceutical drugs, please get quiet inside and consider the scope of what we’re facing. We have no choice but to pull away, quiet down, and gather our sense back together again. We have no choice but to protect our precious bodies and souls as we try to go about our lives. EMF protection is no longer a luxury; it’s an urgent need.



My highly sensitive friend in central Cali (who does not own a cellphone, and checks her email only once a day) informed me she wears three layers of protective clothing now just to leave the house for 2-3 hours. “We’re far beyond orgonite now, and people who push that don’t feel it like we do. Thank them and walk away. Traumatic as this is for you, your job now is survival. Period.”

Gulp.

i think she’s right.

Remediation is a continual and costly process though. In 2023 i hired a building biologist, and i’ve already invested heavily, but that was before the new monster cell towers went up across the street, and on all roads and highways and everywhere around.

Here are some companies i’m exploring to protect and restore my three brains, so have a look:

Clothing, Meters, Fabrics, etc:

https://lessemf.com/

https://www.wavesafe.com/en/

https://www.advancedliving.com/emf-protection/

https://emfshield.com/products/

Home Testing & Mitigation:

EMF Solutions: emfsol.com offers a home test and recommendations from their line, whose inventor tested the top rated products on the market and found they failed his protection standards:

Meter Guards:

https://smartmeterguard.com/collections/all

HAPPY SUMMER, EVERYONE.

Now go out and get some sun on your skin, sand between your toes, and dirt under your nails; and let’s thank Nature for giving us Her perfect templates to follow as we struggle to survive as we reimagine and redesign our toxic world.