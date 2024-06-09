WE ARE ALL A HOLOCAUSTED PEOPLE.

i’ve had these words in my head for so long, they are finally spilling out with someone else’s stories today - along with the tears for what we have all been through - since time began.

Some of us study and write about how trauma breeds trauma . How the epigenetic imprint of defensive terror lives on in our blood and bones, along with the memories of ancestors slaughtered in wars. How it poisons our relationships, and engineers madness and disease.

We write about all it has cost humanity to live this way, and what it still costs us now to live against our nature - against Nature Herself.

Today i share two posts of great depth, masterfully composed, plus one of my own, and invite you to slow your breath, settle in, and engage. Let your heart be opened, as this is truly the only way through, my friends.

Then, soon, we will reconvene, softened and a tad bit gentler i hope, and ready for the task at hand: reigniting the power of the human Soul!

(photo above: image created by The Women’s Forest Sanctuary. i’ve been a member since their founding in 1994!)

*sharing Deena Metzger, author, teacher, and activist for indigenous ways:

*sharing Omar, a young man who weaves his grief and wisdom into a compelling read:

Here’s one of mine on cultural and epigenetic trauma:

See you soon for part 2.

