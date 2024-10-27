i don’t know why this post caught my eye this morning.

Perhaps it was my muse screaming and moving my finger to scroll. Here’s what i saw:

“…since we are in the era of near-universal study fraud, the published “literature” must be ignored. Treatment success should be measured by looking at patients…

This “empiric” approach must be a true clinician’s sole reality. He should think about what can help and not about theories. Most mechanistic ideas about how the body functions are pretentious nonsense babbled by jackass academicians to blow smoke about their supposed erudition.

Yes, I am angry.

…I was conned into spending my life studying deceits. These days, I never give liars a second chance.”

“Yes, I am angry. “Healthcare providers” poisoned me with mercury in vaccines and amalgams, giving me Parkinson’s and scoliosis…

…One of them diagnosed me with “Generalized Anxiety Disorder,” tried to brain-damage me with antidepressants, then addicted me to clonazepam . I needed a decade to kick that.”

Yes, I am angry. For most of my life, I ate industrial seed oils and other unsaturated fats that I was told were healthy. I now have low-grade coronary disease. My closest friend DFL to my warnings, got the covid vax, had a massive stroke, and cannot speak. Others who had four or more of these shots are now dropping dead all around me.

Some readers still think my “professional” degrees blind me, but rest assured—I can never unsee what I have seen in the last five years.”

- Dr Robert Yoho

i too at this brain healing substack am angry, from having to witness the deceit and stay silent for my entire (licensed and board certified regenerative bodywork) career because the AMA and its overlords held the licenses and the mike. i hated being fingerprinted like a criminal by the San Francisco Police Department before i could open my business in Cali in 1995. i hated always having to censor my language and discuss medical knowledge in circuitous babble so as not to lose my license and board standing for using actual medical words.

(Let’s say ‘i did it all for love’ - all of that nasty humiliating crap - for love of our true human potential, and love of my people.)



It was all washed away in the flash flood of corruption that reared its jagged fangs in March 2020. Four decades of the work i loved.

That doesn’t mean i stopped trying. But people had scattered, in morbid terror. Now, people have been fundamentally changed. Hyper-digitized. De-humanized.

And as we who have eyes can see, that’s exactly the plan.

Creating a mandatory touchless world through a dire terror campaign, isolating and funneling everyone swiftly and fiercely into the allopathic medical system (aka: global cabal/WEF/Amazon/Google/WHO/ and all principals and agents in local democide and global ecocide), put an entire population of manual therapists (bodyworkers) and other holistic specialists out of business; and that doesn’t just fix itself.

When wholeness is trashed - when truth is trashed - god is trashed and light in the universe, dimmed.

When real medicine is destroyed, we all lose.

Online business didn’t work for me. Too much coding, too little giving care and love. (Besides, none of that scramble makes any sense to me, and i confess i got technical help starting this column and connecting Stripe.)

My "real work” is and has been soul work - to read nervous systems and fluid flows with my hands, help brain tissue and fascia unwind and reorganize, re-activate self-healing so people can re-create health.

My kinesthetic relationship with life centers me. A digitized relationship with life interrupts my thought process and creativity, and hurts my head.

The world is best served when we honor ourselves.

i don’t believe in tele-health, and i still believe that giving people real time and attention is the best and fastest way to help them heal.

Be having the conversation they need, in real time.

i also know from experience that bodywork holds the most valuable and unrecognized keys to regeneration on the planet, which is why its existence and success have been consistently suppressed.

But our life force is choked off in the sterile confines of a touchless world.

We, the ones we have been waiting for, remain as cheerful as we can, because we of all people certainly live with purpose to raise the Light quotient down here on Earth.



Yet now Amazon offers online medi-bots to assess and medicate you with all the drugs you need - and send your digital records to the google cloud. It’s only $37 per “visit”, and so easy!



The big A, in fact, offers everything now, just like the WEF promised in their ads without naming names. And people still go for it. People i know and respect still shop and promote the big A in droves, while this very corporate monopoly used the plandemic to destroy small business and steal the hoard the country’s economic wealth. Why do you think it’s #1?

So alas, the well-meaning people of this country, The United States of America, blindly and willingly sold us to the overlords at mrglobal-inc, because it’s so easy with prime and spotify and assigned healthcare and digital wallets and one click. So easy.

But there’s a hook on that line, and many will soon be feeling the tug…

Yes i’m mad. Because it’s all so connected, and like you, my friends and readers, i’m navigating for a way through - back to real sunshine and fresh sweet air, to live under blue skies, with real, god-crafted fluffy white clouds. To NOT be sprayed and irradiated to death!

There was a world like that, once, a long long time ago. The world didn’t always smell like sulfur, diesel, burnt plastic, and the decay of death.

Yes i’m mad.

Other bodyworkers emailed me personally after my recent post, letting me know they too are mad. They too are done pandering to medical fraud.

”Just one more Ct scan, one more biopsy, one more blood draw, and i’ll finally know what’s causing the pain”, you say…but that’s just how they pull you into their clutches for good.

i think it’s important for you to know me in this way too - beyond my diverse spread on substack. It’s no longer just a line in the sand that we draw and defend. It’s more like a steady fortress that we must build…with our own divine circuitry streaming steadily as and into Light.

It’s a high calling, and none among us is exempt. i hope you’ll step up.



Are you ready to let go yet? The shore is an illusion anyway, and there’s no such thing any more as middle ground. Come on, plug your phone in the charger, kick off your shoes, and let’s go stomp in the dirt and crunchy leaves and stretch open our toes. Let’s reconnect to the One Earth that holds us all and nourishes life, and draw that vital force up, through our own bodies, and offer it out wide.

The only way to heal the trauma of violence and war that is buried in our bones across time is somatic - through our bodies.

Grounding and breathing are the first simple steps, and once on the path, you’ll hear the music leading you on. Don’t give up, and don’t ever give in!

Let’s keep that light shining in our eyes.