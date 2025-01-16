Everywhere i look, i see mitochondrial collapse - people are run down, no energy, and then their immune systems simply collapse. With people literally “dropping like flies” (or dead GMO mosquitoes), local businesses have become largely unaccountable, and unable to perform. It’s frustrating to wonder if i’ll ever hear back - but alarming to consider what this actually means.

SO, it’s time to revisit this past post, with special emphasis on the following paragraphs. Many of us write such dense articles so packed with information, that much of what we say is lost to the flailing human attention span, which is currently 8 seconds long.

QUANTUM DOTS AND MITOCHONDRIAL COLLAPSE

Apparently, if we have heavy metals in our systems, we are already full of quantum dots.

To paraphrase Dr Ealy: quantum dots easily embed into cell structure and continue replicating, unstopped. They are made of either heavy metals or graphene. When a blue light from your phone or computer - or an EMF alternating current from a phone, computer, or that is saturating the general vicinity - hits a quantum dot, it activates…and creates a cloud around it called a ‘quantum confinement field’…that attracts and traps electrons.

Life requires the free flow of electrons.

Energy is produced by the electron transport chain.

The electron transport chain is in the mitochondria.

DOUBLE WHAMMY TO DNA

EMF’s, in combination with decades of geoengineered cloud seeding and vaxxines, destroy two levels of DNA. Here’s how that looks…

Technology has infiltrated the human genome through radiation and pharmaceuticals for decades, if not a century, now. Much has been published over these last 4-5 years concerning the transfection-injection mandated by the cabal. But there’s more.

WE HAVE TWO SEPARATE SETS OF DNA - sheesh, who knew???

Mitochondria are not in our original human genome, yet mitochondria power the physiology of our cells.

When mitochondria stop working, we have no energy, as the engine is OFF and life force in our cells shuts down.

Mitochondria have their own DNA, and became symbiotic with us somehow, somewhere back in evolutionary history.

Because they have their own DNA, mitochondria are susceptible to DNA integration and genetic modification.

The pseudo-uridine in the shots reverse-transcribes from RNA to DNA and uploads itself into our genetic code.

Research for this began in 1968, when e-coli were genetically modified and became the preferred platform for vaxxines .

Gain of function research was initially done with e-coli - which are now weaponized to carry genetic fragments for every possible DARPA and CERN-enhanced disease .

But there’s more! (yes, again)

The forces we love to hate (but try not to) are releasing modified e-coli into our waterways. It’s no wonder the population suffers rampant gut dysbiosis and brain disorders.

Most of us are infected with unspeakable evil, and alongside bee colonies, the microbiome of people and the planet has collapsed.

Here’s the original article, in case you want more:

and here is a pdf on heavy metals provided to me free of charge by Dr Wendy Myers of Myers Detox. i challenge you to peruse it and link up your symptoms to the possibility of heavy metal toxicity. It won’t be fun.

Wendy offers supervision for detoxifying - that’s what she does!

How Heavy Metals Cause Brain Fog And Negatively Impact Brain Performance 663KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Regular ion cleanse foot baths are excellent for pulling metals from our tissue as well, and taking binders is essential.

Today i’m keeping it short. We’ll meet again soon!