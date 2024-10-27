i’ve been yearning to tell you about the ethmoid bone. Ethmoid anatomy is so fascinating, yet what originally made me want to yell it from the rooftops is exactly what prevented me from doing so until now.

So first, let’s dive into the wonder of the ethmoid bone; and only then, might you begin to gleam why i have been so silently upset.

i doubt that after a few more paragraphs, i’ll even have to explain…

(To assuage your curiosity, i will divulge three words right away: Blood Brain Barrier.)

See that yellow bone pressing right up against the front of the brain??? That’s ethmoid.

Biology teaches that of all our senses, only smell affects the brain directly, triggering instinctive behaviors without any cognitive processing.

Smell is a primitive subconscious safety signal.

Olfactory nerves - the nerves of smell - project from the brain tissue through a sponge-like filter known as the ethmoid bone. Scent molecules are drawn into the brain along these nerves that reach through the ethmoid bone; and the amygdala then decides instantly what is and is not safe.

All molecules absorbed through the ethmoid bone will directly enter the brain.

There is no blood-brain barrier where the ethmoid touches the brain.

Here’s Sam Webster showing us ethmoid bone inside the skull (go to 1:25 for this part):

…here’s the whole video:

*See screenshot below from Dr Bhanu Prakash’s youtube, showing the olfactory nerves projecting through the ethmoid bone, between the brain and the nose.

(At 1:50 in that youtube - you’ll see the air sacs inside the spongy ethmoid; but unless you’re a total anatomy nerd, it’s a dry video otherwise.)

HENCE, that so-called swab test the whole world fell for and still does…

The q-tip that isn’t a q-tip breaks through the spongy ethmoid bone, piercing the blood brain barrier each time (which is RAPE, in my opinion!) and propelling parasitic self-assembling mad max particles straight into the the tender, delicate, living tissue of the brain.

Every time you test.

The prize?

Everything from allergies to nasal polyps to sinus infections to vision problems to neurodegenerative disease to turbo cancers (just to name a few) - all for letting them jam that damn not-a-q-tip up your nose!

People everywhere just kept submitting to this egregious assault, unaware of the neuro-degenerative processes that could ensue. Every single time, over and over, scraping their brains raw; and they’re still ready to do it yet again and again.

The blood brain barrier, and all gates and channels that manage fluid and ion transfer across the blood brain barrier in and out of the brain are brutally invaded.

ANY POISON THAT INVADES THE BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER WILL DAMAGE THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM AND THREATEN THE INTEGRITY OF THE BODY’S ORGAN SYSTEMS AND CELLS.

The body has no defense once the blood brain barrier has been penetrated; cellular integrity and biochemical connections have been dissolved. The q-tip that isn’t a q-tip PIERCES THE BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER to penetrate and infect the brain, dose by dose by dose.

Although we know that the alleged PCR test is a complete farce when it comes to assessing contagion and disease, most people still agree to the game and let them push their poisons into our brains.

Perhaps this article will be a mighty battle cry against compliance. Perhaps it’s not too late…

MICRO-CIRCULATION AND THE BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER: