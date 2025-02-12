Free the Medicine Now! The Prayer Begins

What may i call You today, MY GOD, to bring your love and peace to Earth?

What will help all humankind respect and honor this birth?

What may i name You properly, to cancel unholy hatred and blasphemous blame?

i need to know before i err, and call You any other Name.

You are MY GOD of many faces, too infinite to know;

You are the One who plants love in every heart, and shields every blow.

You are MY GOD THE BEAUTIFUL, perfect and whole in every way,

i stand, and sit, and pace, and kneel, to sing Your praises every day.

Beyond all comprehension, You are impossible to Name,

Yet each one from their pulpit want to dominate and defame.

The muslims hate the jewish race, while jews massacre palestine;

i know when You created us, this was never in Your Mind.

But now ukraine hates russia, and chinese commies hate buddhist monks,

and with this way of acting, the whole world will soon be sunk.

The white man hates the indigenous; christians insist you yell “jesus” every day.

and when i see this playing out, i really wonder what You’d say…

i know that when You made all of us, that You had other plans,

and You care not the least if we see You as a tree-spirit, woman, or man…

As long as we show up FOR YOU, and sing Your Holy Name

in the languages You gave each of us, we each keep Your Sacred Flame.

You told us to love eachother - to heal, to bless, to feed;

So we must show up for eachother, in each one’s most dark and desperate need.

For when You made the flowers, and when You made the bees,

they wisely stayed together to harmonize perfectly, as You please.

So tell me, Dearly Beloved, i beg, what can i do for You today?

When all your beings are precious Love, then what more can i say?

You have infinite faces, bodies, forms, and Names;

You are limitless in nature, and impervious to our games.

But when i want to share Your Love, i come up against a wall,

for however i describe You, i can’t please anyone at all!

i need Your help, Your thoughts, Your words before publishing this poem,

for if i Name You poorly, i can’t bring our people Home.

AND SO I’M BEGGING YOU TODAY,

BETWEEN EARTH AND SKY ON BLEMISHED KNEES:

WHAT MAY I CALL YOU TODAY, MY GOD?

MY HEART ENTREATS, JUST HELP ME PLEASE!

