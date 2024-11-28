SOUND HEALING 2, THANK-YOU BOWLS & BELLS

Thank you, for our being here together today. Thank you, for the pure intentions we bring.

Love and thankfulness redirect reality toward the Good.

Sound alters consciousness and matter.

Our bioelectrical and biomagnetic frequencies resonate with sound. Sound shapes, sculpts, and morphs matter to match itself.

But much of the sound in our modern world is loud, intrusive, and extremely disruptive to our nerves. Noise pollution is just one of the many unrecognized toxins assaulting us every day.

We join together in blessed company, here today, to dissolve into divinely healing sound. Bring your hands to your heart, and close your eyes; or turn everything else off and lie down.

May LOVE and GRATFULNESS infinitely expand our capacity to produce LIGHT.

Thank you, Holy Spirit and Great Mother, for keeping us safe, and supplying all our needs. Thank you, for the possibility of another new day.

Thank you, for a pantry, fridge, and drawers, and the abundance therein. Thank you to people who cook and serve with love.

May Thanks-giving ring out!