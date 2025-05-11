Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Transcript

TREATING YOUR NERVOUS SYSTEM - STEP ONE

a 2021 mini master class - basic breathing and hand postures to transform stress
Yolanda Pritam Hari's avatar
Yolanda Pritam Hari
May 11, 2025
Transcript

Health. Creativity. Fulfillment. Life on Earth. For us, all depends on the vitality and connections of our nervous system and brain.

(sprawlrobina-weermeijer on unsplash.com)

It is widely stated now across the board that the BRAIN has become “the battlefield of the future”. So what CAN we do?

The most important action we each can take is to regulate our nervous system every day.

(james lee on unsplash.com)

Please enjoy this mini masterclass from a year-long series i created in 2021-22 on brain physiology, self-directed neuroplasticity, and optimizing brain health naturally and holistically.
*Take your time, as pearls of wisdom are peppered throughout.
*DON’T EVER FORCE OR HURRY YOUR BREATHING - THAT TYPE OF AGGRESSION DISTURBS THE DELICATE NEUROLOGICAL BALANCE YOU SEEK TO CREATE.
* Stay humble. Every day we wake up again as beginners facing new challenges and threats; GENTLE is where our breathing practices and awareness must start.
*The tips and techniques shared are unbelievably simple and timeless. May they serve you well!
Gratitude to my vulnerable client who agreed to speak here on behalf of her own progress.

***Considering a paid subscription? Well, ALL paid subscribers as of this week will receive a special e-book from my collection that expands and supports the practices shared in the video above.
