TREATING YOUR NERVOUS SYSTEM - STEP ONE

Health. Creativity. Fulfillment. Life on Earth. For us, all depends on the vitality and connections of our nervous system and brain.
(sprawlrobina-weermeijer on unsplash.com)
It is widely stated now across the board that the BRAIN has become “the battlefield of the future”. So what CAN we do?
The most important action we each can take is to regulate our nervous system every day.
(james lee on unsplash.com)
Please enjoy this mini masterclass from a year-long series i created in 2021-22 on brain physiology, self-directed neuroplasticity, and optimizing brain health naturally and holistically.
*Take your time, as pearls of wisdom are peppered throughout.
*DON’T EVER FORCE OR HURRY YOUR BREATHING - THAT TYPE OF AGGRESSION DISTURBS THE DELICATE NEUROLOGICAL BALANCE YOU SEEK TO CREATE.
* Stay humble. Every day we wake up again as beginners facing new challenges and threats; GENTLE is where our breathing practices and awareness must start.
*The tips and techniques shared are unbelievably simple and timeless. May they serve you well!
Gratitude to my vulnerable client who agreed to speak here on behalf of her own progress.
