from infinity sound comes; to infinity sound returns
Yolanda Pritam Hari
Nov 07, 2024
5
1
Welcome back to Free The Medicine Now!

It’s been a while since we met here on this page.
There’s no better time to invoke and celebrate transformation, all the way down into our fluids and cells.

RECLAIM THE MEDICINE OF SACRED SOUND

Sound has the power to reconfigure matter.
That means that our nervous system and all our cells can get vibrated into resonance by sacred sound.

Today, i would like to give you that gift. Welcome. It’s a new day.
Please make yourself comfortable, and prepare for a journey into sound. Listen as the sound travels away at the end. Return to daytime awareness gradually, with reverence and respect.
Avoid listening while driving in your car.

from infinity sound comes; to infinity sound returns…

i invite and invoke the all-healing power of sound, seeded by the love and longing in our humble hearts.
i claim Regeneration deep and wide, riding the winds of sacred sound.

THINK Quiet Mind Healing for bodywork, sound healing, and regenerative herbal medicine. Contact quietmind.com with questions and for private appointments by phone or in-person just north of Sacramento Cali.
*Sound Healing Prayer
*Advanced Bodywork: Craniosacral, Brain Therapy, Integrated Massage
*Omtara Blessings Deep Healing Oils, Tinctures, & Salves

Thanks for tuning in!

Free The Medicine Now! brings Quiet Mind's message of self-healing and regeneration to life - body and soul.
Touch your divinity in the natural sciences of osteopathic medicine, craniosacral therapy, ayurveda, yoga, and the plants.
