It was time to open up Elana’s book again.

When this bioweapons articles series took pause i was only halfway through the book, because it’s so dense that i had to read each part at least three times! Then i had to digest and prepare to ingest more.

Because i promised you more, and you’re worth it. And there’s always more, as we know…

My blood boils hotter and hotter every moment at the absolute scam of it all.

Propaganda has made entire nations actually believe that chronic disease is the norm - that children with autism and infants with strokes is just the way it is - that half the population, including healthy super-athletes - just suddenly drop dead on the spot; and that neurotoxic pharmaceutical drugs are saving their lives. While almost all cancer patients plunge mindlessly ahead into chemo and radiation, and nobody ever questions the cause - or the prescribed cure that actually kills them - people prance along like lemmings straight to their death.

We - those people who see differently and choose differently - are forced to witness a charade we can’t seem to intercept, while whispering and posting emotively among ourselves.

Elana’s book delivers far more than its title suggests. It reveals a century of unimaginable chemical and biological assault in the name of science for national security. It teaches us what biowarfare really is.

The book’s title says it all - “Geoengineered Transhumanism: How the Environment Has Been Weaponized By Chemicals, Electromagnetism and Nanotechnology For Synthetic Biology”. At over 700 pages thick, and being only one of a trilogy of revealing books on this single subject, it is unlikely most mortals will choose to touch even one page. It’s daunting.

So i decided to do it for us, to stretch my cognitive capacity and my own forebearance, and to help you stretch yours while saving you massive amounts of time.

Elana Freeland has a way of pulling together all the grim and gory details of the military’s covert bioweapons race and how for a century we and our families and every population on earth have been their lab rats.



It’s a complicated slow-kill stealth mission ultimately intended to control and dominate all life on earth and all of space beyond.

Every military bioweapons test is in fact one step in a longterm genocidal plan.

They absolutely do know that nerve gas, high radiation fields, and heavy metals poison the brain. Neurodegenerative disease, it’s called. Or cancer.

The Pentagon now considers off-limits bioweapons research to be acceptable, as long as the name tag “non-lethal” is attached. Non-lethals are not covered under international treaties. Nobody pays them much attention, in fact, despite living testimonies and cries for help. Problem is, there’s more to war than chem trails, satellites, cell towers, HAARP, and the Space Fence.

Nerve gas and high levels of manmade radiation (5G and beyond) are in the atmosphere all around us. Many lethal toxic chemicals are released through geoengineering all the time, day and night. They call it cloud seeding in the name of climate change, but it’s really neurotoxic chemicals and synthetic nanotechnology poisoning the air, soil, water table, and brains and bodies of all living things - activated by microwave frequencies from computers, satellites, and directed energy weapons. Some law sanctions all this, while nobody (but us?) will discuss the actual physiological effects.

“Like ground based 5G, satellite 5G uses phased array antennas to shoot tightly focused beams of microwave radiation strong enough to pass through walls and bodies. Thus we are inundated by beams from space to 5G devices and beams back up to space…

When an ordinary electromagnetic field enters the body, it causes charges to move and currents to flow. But when extremely short electromagnetic pulses enter the body (like 5G millimeter waves), something else happens: the moving charges themselves become little antennas that re-radiate the electromagnetic field and send it deeper into the body.” (p273)

Cancer, anyone? Here ya go!

“NAVSTAR GPS satellites, CLIO communication satellites, DMSP weather satellites, United Launch Alliance, MIDA missile defense, NASA Terra, the portable Deployable Satellite Communication Terminal (DSCT), the AI-run ANGELS (Automated Navigation and Guidance Experiment for Local Space) under the Air Force Research Laboratory, the “communications and reconnaissance” satellites providing high speed (10 terabits per second) low latency Internet in remote areas, including Elon Musk’s low-earth orbit (LEO) 5G CubeSats,…all dual use, all involved in impacting…brains…

Now GPS has been replaced by PNT (positron / navigation / timing) for precision targeting kill systems network-oriented to the 5G/ IoT smart grid: cell phones, tablets, cars, and US network of orbiting satellites…all working in tandem with networks like Russia’s GLONASS and Europe’s Galileo (GNSS), plus corporate networks doubling as military contractors.” (p275)

(Is that enough high power radiation for you yet?)

Let’s give all this a closer look……starting, for the heck of it, with MASERS (Microwave lasers) and other dual use technologies.

Dual use means they sell it as a service (eg: internet) while they also use it to spy, hypnotize, maim, or kill.

HAARP, GWEN, cell phone towers or the Russian Woodpecker all enable mind reading and control, but on a more limited targeting scale; these technologies only become global in strength once thousands of satellites are fully circling the earth. However, the newer technologies are complete in and of themselves:

Masers (microwave lasers), ultrasound waves capable of burning flesh, “particle beam positrons or neutrinos that melt tissue, entrain plasma, execute brain scanning and V2K” (p276)

Then there’s The Magnetron - created in 1921 by physicist and electrical engineer Alfred Hull, and improved for stealth assaults in 1940 during WW2.

According to Elana:

“A large magnetron can generate a consistent beam of microwave pulses equalling 10 million watts per pulse…the cavity magnetron specifically activates metal nanoparticles.” (p346)

10 million watts? Activates metal nanoparticles?

Hold on now - let’s taste each of those words…

and keep in mind Magnetron is just one of an infinite array of so-called non-lethal direct energy weapons in use for decades, and quite freely today.



The Magnetron was used in 1984 outside a chainlink fence around an air force base in England, against 30,000 women peacefully protesting missile deployment. The women were severely harmed - and people driving by in cars had fatal heart attacks on the spot. EMF meters showed that the microwave beams were hundreds of times higher than the normal ground level at the women’s camp.

Fatal heart attacks from driving by? Oh, that sounds fishy to me. And oh so commonplace nowadays, come to think of it…

Every military bioweapons test is merely one small step in a longterm genocidal plan. You’ll find a compendium of articles covering this down below, at the end. Meanwhile, let’s look a little deeper at the connections and invisible threats.

SMART CITIES: CURATORS OF STRANGE SUDDEN CANCERS AND CHRONIC DISEASE

DUAL USE 1 - A Smart City is and Armed City: War As a Smart City Lab

How? you may ask. Well…a few ways, actually…

(p316): *Anti-Personnel Weapons (sonic, phaser, psychotronic)

my commentary:

*Psychotronic torture is the technological invasion of people’s brains and mind space with the purpose to weaken, destabilize, and control. Because it is “invisible to the outer eye”, Wikipedia and the government dismissively label psychotronic harassment a delusional conspiracy theory, so my online search found nothing neutral or helpful to share. Targeted individuals inform us, however, that this is very real and harrowing, and they reveal that those who seek help often end up in mental asylums, silenced one way or another.



*Scalar Wave Weapons “ride” the scalar waves (of) living organisms and earth

my commentary:

these weapons biohack and overpower natural energy; thus they energy harvest electricity from all living things - meaning scalar weapons deplete our mitochondrial energy and degrade ATP, so we become weak, immune deficient, and even chronically ill!



*Infrared Weapons to induce remote illness

my commentary: aka: directed energy weapons - DEWs

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/dews-among-us



*Neurophones…delivery of aural harassment via microwaves or lasers

my commentary:

Neurophones program and store information in the brain/seems related to V2K, or Voice-to-Skull programming



*Laser Systems…LiDAR (light detection and ranging)…deliver blurred vision, holographs, and temporary blindness

my commentary:

blurred vision and temporary blindness! Say no more Sherlock.



*Remote Sensing Brainwave Monitors/Analyzers

my commentary:

Remote sensing equipment reads our minds and translates it into imagery, frequency, words, or ideas.

*Over the Horizon (OTH) technologies facilitate ground based harassment

my commentary:

Ground based harassment? That’s military-speak for “We nuke you day and night, especially if you dissent or talk back. Mission accomplished. Good luck.”

WE ARE BEING ENERGY-HARVESTED, our life force and vital elements suctioned out. Our brains and bodies are being stripped of water and oxygen by the ionization and electrification of the atmosphere.

Lack of water = lack of circulation, or thick dirty blood.

Lack of oxygen = (neurodegenerative) brain damage and cancer.

It’s so simple, almost nobody sees it. Thus the medical merry-go-round keeps going round and round, a flagrant hamster wheel of death.

…and yes, there’s more, so much more i wanted to add, but we’ve succinctly built our case for the well-curated invisible causes of aggressive cancers and neurodegenerative disease »>Ongoing biological assault.

See you soon! Please comment and share your thoughts, and know that each paid subscrip makes a writer’s day.

