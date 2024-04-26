6am - light is rising - and already murky white stripes and giant X’s spread across what once upon a time was blue sky, forming filmy gray haze. i lift my eyes and see those crosses everywhere above me - dropping anchor - closing in - the air is thick dirty amber-gray, with a slightly bitter odor - and i begrudge losing the once-sweet smell of dawn…

i miss sunrise. i miss the sun…

WHAT IF the ectoplasmic mass of heavy metals, plasma particles, and nanobots pressing upon our skin and lungs is burying us alive?



MIGHT these manmade poisons pummeling us cause - and intensify - allergies, chronic exhaustion, and respiratory distress?



COULD this mass poisoning be triggering epidemic depression, fear, suicide, and neurodegenerative disease?

Yes. Yes. and, Yes.

but how?

layer one: HYPOXIA

Hypoxia is reduced oxygen to the brain, causing incremental cell death - aka: brain damage.

The overhead spraying scheme makes it increasingly more difficult to breathe. It doesn’t seem like there’s enough air any more. We’re sneezing, coughing, and have itchy burning eyes. Then there’s brain fog and forgetfulness, headaches, inflammation, and a host of common symptoms imposed by radioactive manmade chemical cloud seeding.

Hypoxic Brain Injury -

brain damage and brain cell death due to insufficient oxygen - happens not only in an impact injury like a car crash or a medical emergency such as stroke. Hypoxic injury occurs whenever oxygen to the brain is diminished or cut off - as we see in all cities and roadways in this industrial age, where toxic fumes and putrid clouds of smoke fill the air.

POISONS KILL ENEMY FORCES, INNOCENT PEOPLE, AND BRAIN CELLS.

Indiscriminately. So we are in a catch-22, as we all must breathe. Yet no laws prohibit militaries from testing nuclear bioweapons on their own citizenry, and we know such testing has been pursued relentless for decades - while we’ve watched the nation’s health and IQ plummet.

layer two: Nanotech dispersal via aerosolized spraying, activated by 5G and satellite beams

“Could it be”, i ask myself, “That decades of geoengineering have sawed open the blood-brain barrier and charged in, invading the brain and tunneling through epithelial tissue - mucus membranes, sinuses, the linings of blood vessels, lungs, and gut - penetrating our minds, bodies and emotions too?”

Then this NIH paper showed up; below are quoted two salient sections:

* A previous study on quantum dots proved that nanoparticle impaired the synaptic transmission and plasticity in the hippocampus dentate gyrus area of rats via oxidative stress [47].

Hypoxia and inflammation act in synergy to trigger the long-term synaptic depression (LTD), which might contribute towards synaptic disruptions and memory impairments in neuro-inflammation-related brain disorders.”



* “Thus, any factors that affect the volume or rate of oxygen reaching the lungs or any causes that lessen the transfer of oxygen from the lungs to the blood might result in hypoxemia. The brain is highly sensitive to the oxygen concentration in the artery [2]. Any disease that affects the airflow and blood perfusion could cause decreased oxygen supply to the brain [3] that might alter the neuronal function, leading to cell injury and death.

Some studies demonstrate that hypoxia is associated with the changes in the brain structure, including volume atrophy and a decrease in the gray matter in the amygdala, hippocampus, anterior cingulate cortex, prefrontal cortex, and other regions [42, 43].

Moreover, several regions of the brain, such as the hippocampus, frontal cortex, amygdala, insula, anterior cingulate, fornix, mammillary bodies, and cerebellum, are impaired during and after sleep-disordered breathing, and all these structures are altered in depression patients [44].”

At the most fundamental level, we are depressed because we can’t breathe, and that leaks our life force and wears us down.

Blustery winds and trancelike fogs zip past us, shooting strange plasma gases and metal splinters into our lungs, while harvesting divinely charged energy particles from our soul…

Friends, we are being mined and our own mitochondrial energy provides living battery power to the grid, as we are sucked into the Internet of Bodies and the Internet of Things without any disclosure or our consent.

NANOTECHNOLOGY REVEALED

Dr Ana Mihalcea’s substack article gets straight to the point discussing Project Nano Quell, which in 2013 allegedly infected up to 87% of the population with nanotechnology transferred through Pepsi, Coke, and city water:

Meanwhile overhead and all around us like an unholy cocoon float horizontal white lines layered on the air - ever widening, day after day then night after night. Once the sun rises (if it is able to beat through the thick chemical mists) there are tic-tac-toe boards looming in layers above…visibly etched in the hanging gray haze. From there most days remain blustery and cold…

It takes little digging to establish the premeditated complexity of this full scale biological assault. Let’s recap again:

“According to MedlinePlus, a resource of the U.S. National Library of Medicine:

“Brain cells are very sensitive to a lack of oxygen. Some brain cells start dying less than 5 minutes after their oxygen supply disappears. As a result, brain hypoxia can rapidly cause severe brain damage or death.”

When a brain goes an extended period with a lack of oxygen, neural cells begin to die.

A hypoxic brain injury occurs when there is a reduced amount of oxygen reaching or being absorbed by the brain…an anoxic brain injury occurs when the brain suffers from a complete lack of oxygen, or oxygen deprivation.”

https://www.spinalcord.com/blog/what-happens-to-the-brain-after-a-lack-of-oxygen

Then, this article DEPRESSION, ANXIETY, and the CHRONICALLY HYPOXIC BRAIN states:

“Abnormal thoughts, emotions, and all forms of mental activity are produced by …hypoxia or pseudo-hypoxia.

Anxiety and depression are perfectly normal emotional reactions …In particular, the sympathetic branch of the autonomic nervous system is easily activated because any degree of oxygen lack is obviously dangerous to the organism and a fight-or-flight reflex reaction would be initiated…”

And here next is a study that used mountain altitudes and oxygen deprivation to explore depression, and the conclusion was clear. Mental health plummets as oxygen starvation increases.

https://discovery.med.utah.edu/2018/chronic-hypoxia-exposure-worsens-depression/

We seem to be in a place where humans are so electromagnetically and chemically damaged that their bodies can no longer resist. Illness, disease, and depression reign, and a masterfully evil and invisible genocide rages ecstatically on.

Cloud seeding is planetary ecocide; and the vicious multi-pronged attack to gain full spectrum domination over all life incorporates big-ag, pharma, plastics, heavy metals, self-replicating nanotechnology and micro-robotics, cellular biochemistry, plasma physics, and bioweapons research, and deadly microwave frequencies.

It appears that much of our population is now brain-damaged, literally starving for air or fractured by radioactive chemicals. Hypoxia weakens and depresses us in all ways. Depression and despair, as well as susceptibility to illness, result directly from hypoxic injury - not having enough air to breathe. And depression and despair lead people of all ages to take their lives. But it’s so much more than pollution; there’s the whole issue of nanoparticles invading and overtaking our brain and blood…the programming and tyrannical control…and the extinction of humans and all life on Earth. Business as usual is gone for good.

other related articles:

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/nuke-wars-grab-your-phone-and-stream

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/surveillance-under-the-skin

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/nanotech-and-the-transhumanist-kill-a27

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/more-about-the-genius-of-high-power

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/what-technocratic-warfare-looks-like

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/nanotech-and-the-transhumanist-killswitch

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/deborah-tavares-weather-warfare-report

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/the-three-brains-today

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/more-about-frequency-warfare-ab0

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/more-about-frequency-warfare

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com/p/dews-among-us